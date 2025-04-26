What will the next chapter look like for the Roman Catholic Church?

Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy of reform – so how will his successor wield power?

With Pope Francis’s funeral, the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics are turning the page on an era of reform and liberalism.

The Vatican now faces several questions. Among them, what will its next chapter look like? And how will the next pope wield the power of the Church?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Kayode Akintola – Head of Africa region, Catholic Agency for Overseas Development

Glenda Miro Antonio – Founder and president of Spring Rain Global, a philanthropy consultancy

Marco Politi – Pope biographer and Vatican expert