What is the US strategy in the Ukraine war?
Kyiv rejects ceasefire proposal that includes ceding territory to Russia.
Russia’s biggest attack on Kyiv in months, after a day of chaotic diplomacy ended with the US president accusing Ukraine of prolonging the war.
Kyiv has rejected Washington’s proposal that it concede Crimea and other occupied territory to Moscow.
So, what’s next?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Peter Zalmayev – Executive director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative
Pavel Felgenhauer – Russian foreign policy analyst
Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times
Published On 24 Apr 2025