What will the IMF and World Bank do in the latest economic crisis?

Global financial institutions meet as turmoil brings fears worldwide.

Global financial turmoil tops the agenda as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank hold meetings in Washington, DC.

The organisations face significant challenges, and criticism, too.

Can they help vulnerable countries, or will Western interests take priority?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Ali Hasanain – Associate professor at the Lahore University of Management Sciences

Vicky Pryce – Chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research

Daniel Gros – Board member at the Centre for European Policy Studies