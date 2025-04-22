Will countries be forced to pick a side in the US-China trade war?

President of Kenya, a special US ally, visits country’s biggest lender China.

Kenya’s president is on a five-day state visit to China, its largest lender, while Beijing’s trade war with Washington intensifies.

How is it worsening by the day?

And what’s the impact on countries like Kenya, which does business with both economic superpowers?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Taihe Institute

Robert Scott – Independent international economist

David Omojomolo – Emerging market economist focusing on Africa at Capital Economics