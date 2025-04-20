What’s the fallout from Joseph Kabila’s return to DRC?

The Congolese government accuses former leader Kabila of backing M23 rebels.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is facing one of the world’s largest displacement and humanitarian crises.

Instability and violence have killed at least 7,000 people and forced millions to flee their homes since the start of this year.

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have taken large areas in the east, including the city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

And there are fears the tense and fragile situation could worsen after former President Joseph Kabila returned from exile.

Kabila says he returned to the DRC to “participate in peace efforts”.

But President Felix Tshisekedi’s government accuses him of backing M23.

How will Kabila’s return affect the shaky security environment?

And what can the Congolese government do to deal with the crisis?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Fidel Amakye Owusu – chief executive, DefSEC Analytics Africa

Andrew Mwenda – editor, The Independent

Alex Vines – director, Africa Programme, Chatham House