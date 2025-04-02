Why is Pakistan deporting Afghans?

Pakistan’s mass deportation of Afghans is part of a nationwide crackdown to expel foreigners – whether they are living there legally or illegally.

The government says it all boils down to its national security.

Tensions have surged between the neighbours since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Rights groups say deporting refugees will make a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan even worse.

What kind of future awaits them?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Waleed Karyab – Human rights activist

Horia Mosadiq – Executive director of the Conflict Analysis Network

Imtiaz Gul – Executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies