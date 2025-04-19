Will Trump abandon Ukraine peace efforts?

The US president has threatened to ‘move on’ if he sees no progress from Russia and Ukraine.

Before he took office, US President Donald Trump said he would end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours” of entering the White House.

But nearly 100 days into his presidency, he’s made little headway, as the fighting continues.

Now, Trump is threatening to walk away from efforts to broker peace, saying if the parties are too difficult to work with, “we’re just going to move on.”

Will Trump’s threat push Russia and Ukraine to more urgently engage to end the conflict, now in its third year?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Vladimir Sotnikov, Associate professor of international relations, Higher School of Economics

Donald Jensen, Senior fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Mattia Nelles, Chief executive, German-Ukrainian Bureau think tank.