Is the US in a constitutional crisis?
Frequent attacks by Trump administration on courts and the judiciary.
Attacks on judges and threats to defy the courts – highlights of the increasing tension between the Trump administration and US judiciary.
Some believe it’s a constitutional crisis; others say the president is simply doing what he promised voters.
How serious is all this – and what’s at stake?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Bruce Fein – Former US associate deputy attorney general
Allen Orr – Immigration chairperson for the National Bar Association
Greg Swenson – Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK
Published On 16 Apr 2025