What is the regional impact of the war in Sudan?

Foreign powers back different sides, while fears grow that violence could spread.

Sudan has been at war for two years.

The military has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and has made gains in recent weeks.

Regional countries have been supporting different sides.

What’s the impact on neighbouring countries?

And is there a risk this conflict can spread?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Justin Lynch – Managing director of the Conflict Insights Group

Mohy Omer – Served as senior Sudan policy adviser to the administration of former US President Joe Biden

Elbashir Idris – Independent Sudan analyst