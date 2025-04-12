How has the war in Ukraine divided Western countries?

The US is pushing for a quick end to Russia’s war as Europeans are increasing their military aid to Kyiv.

US efforts to secure Russian agreement to a ceasefire in Ukraine appear no closer to yielding results after US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s third visit to Russia.

President Donald Trump has told Russia’s Vladimir Putin he must bring an end to the war quickly.

Witkoff’s four-hour meeting with Putin in Saint Petersburg on Friday was held as European leaders met to agree on a huge military support package for Ukraine.

Nearly $24bn has been pledged, with Germany and the UK footing the largest share.

With the US and Europe now taking very different approaches to the war, can either side bring Russia to the table?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Hanna Shelest – Director of security programmes at Ukrainian Prism

Glenn Diesen – Professor of international relations at the University of South-Eastern Norway

Domitilla Sagramoso – Senior lecturer in conflict and security at King’s College, London