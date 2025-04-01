How dangerous are the tensions between the US and Iran?
US President Donald Trump threatens to bomb Iran, while Tehran says it would respond.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of a forceful response if the United States or its allies bomb his country.
That follows a threat made by US President Donald Trump if there is no deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme.
How dangerous is this standoff – and can a solution be found?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Hassan Ahmadian – assistant professor, University of Tehran
Ali Vaez- Iran project director, International Crisis Group
Ellie Geranmayeh – deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme, European Council on Foreign Relations
Published On 1 Apr 2025