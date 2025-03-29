How stable is Lebanon’s peace – after Israel attack on Beirut?

Country on edge after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns of more possible attacks.

Israel bombs the southern suburbs of Beirut – the first air strike on the Lebanese capital since November’s ceasefire.

Hours earlier, rockets were fired at Israel from southern Lebanon.

After numerous ceasefire breaches by Israel in four months, how serious is this one?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Ali Rizk – Security affairs analyst.

Lorenzo Kamel – Associate professor of international history at the University of Turin.

Sami Nader – Director at the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs.