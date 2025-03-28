Is South Sudan heading to another civil war?

South Sudan is on the brink of another civil war, the United Nations has warned, after weeks of escalating violence and rising tensions between Vice President Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir.

After Machar was placed under house arrest this week, his party said the 2018 peace deal that ended years of fighting had collapsed.

Can the rival parties overcome political mistrust?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Patrick Oyet – journalist in South Sudan

Daniel Akech – senior analyst for South Sudan at the International Crisis Group

Abdullahi Halakhe – Horn of Africa security analyst and a senior advocate at Refugees International