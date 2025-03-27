Will Donald Trump take Greenland by force?

Donald Trump has his eyes on Greenland.

The US president says the semi-autonomous Danish territory is crucial to US national security and that Washington should take it over.

Trump’s comments have raised alarms in Greenland, particularly after US Vice President JD Vance announced he would visit the island.

Greenland is rich in minerals, and it’s strategically located. But its people say their territory is not for sale.

So, will this threat further alienate the US’s European allies?

And how far is Trump willing to go to get what he wants?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Marc Jacobsen – Associate professor at the Royal Danish Defence College

Jim Townsend – Senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security

Ed Arnold – Research fellow for European Security at the Royal United Services Institute, a defence and security think tank

Pele Broberg – Leader of the pro-independence Naleraq party in Greenland