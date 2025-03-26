What’s the fallout of the US security breach?

Donald Trump downplays the disclosure of sensitive military information.

“Damage control” is how many are describing the Trump administration’s handling of a leak of highly sensitive information.

Eighteen senior officials – including the CIA director, the defence secretary, the national security adviser and the vice president – were part of an online group chat that’s gone viral.

An American journalist was also on that chat, and was made privy to US plans to strike Houthi positions in Yemen – before they happened.

The breach is raising questions about the handling of military intelligence and top-secret information.

So, will there be consequences beyond Washington?

And how will longtime allies in Europe respond to being criticised in the chat?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Glenn Carle – US national security specialist and former CIA officer

Jamie Gaskarth – Professor of foreign policy and international relations at Open University

PJ Crowley – Former US assistant secretary of state and senior director on the National Security Council