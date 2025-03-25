Will Benjamin Netanyahu accept a new ceasefire?

Egypt has proposed a new plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza.

Egypt has proposed a plan to renew the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

It includes the gradual release of Israeli captives and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the besieged Gaza Strip.

The plan comes as Cairo faces mounting pressure, with US President Donald Trump calling on Egypt to take in displaced Palestinians from Gaza.

For its part, Israel has remained defiant.

It has intensified its attacks on Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning they were “only the beginning”.

So, will Egypt’s proposal sway Netanyahu and his government?

And would any renewed ceasefire deal with Hamas stand a chance of surviving?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

HA Hellyer – Senior fellow in geopolitics, international security and Middle East studies at the Royal United Services Institute

Akiva Eldar – Political analyst and former columnist for Haaretz newspaper

Khaled Elgindy – Visiting scholar at the Center for Contemporary Arab Studies, Georgetown University