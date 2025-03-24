How serious is Israel’s latest political crisis for its leader?

Protests are held over Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to sack the Shin Bet chief and the attorney general.

Major protests are being held in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His firing of the internal security service chief is blocked by the Supreme Court – for now.

But the opposition is calling for a general strike.

How serious is this political crisis for Netanyahu?

Presenter:

Nick Clark

Guests:

Yariv Oppenheimer – Board member of the advocacy group Peace Now and member of the Democrats political party in Israel

Neve Gordon – Israeli political scientist and professor of international law at Queen Mary University of London

Yoni Ben Menachem – Israeli political commentator and a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center