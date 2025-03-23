Could Israeli violence ignite a wider conflict in the Middle East?

Gaza and Lebanon are under attack while the US bombs Yemen.

Violence intensifies in the Middle East.

Israel bombs Lebanon again as the United States carries out fresh attacks on Yemen’s Houthis – all while Israel resumes its genocide in Gaza.

With previous fragile ceasefires now shattered, what’s the danger of a wider regional conflict?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Alon Pinkas – Former Israeli consul general in New York

Randa Slim – Project director of the Middle East Track II Dialogues Initiative at the Wilson Center

Nicholas Noe – Editor-in-chief of the Beirut-based news service Mideastwire.com