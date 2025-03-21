What challenges lie ahead for the new IOC president?

Zimbabwean lands top job in world sport.

Kirsty Coventry becomes the first woman and first African to lead the International Olympic Committee, the world’s largest sports body.

Bans on Russia but not Israel and the role of money in the Olympic Games are two challenges she faces.

What other hurdles lie ahead?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Philip Barker – editor-in-chief of the Journal of Olympic History

Donald Rukare – president of the Uganda Olympic Committee

Bassil Mikdadi – founder of the FootballPalestine.com website