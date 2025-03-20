Will diplomacy end the conflict in eastern DRC?

Congolese and Rwandan leaders called for a ceasefire after holding direct talks in Qatar.

The eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been in a state of conflict since the late 1990s.

The Rwandan-backed armed group M23 has been making gains this year after taking control of major cities in the east.

The rebels were due to meet with DRC government officials in Angola on Tuesday. But M23 rebels withdrew – blaming new European Union sanctions for their decision.

On Wednesday, DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame held talks in Doha.

The leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern DRC.

So, what does all this mean for the conflict?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Fidel Amakye Owusu – Chief executive officer for DefSEC Analytics Africa

Angela Muvumba Sellstrom – Senior researcher at the Nordic Africa Institute

Alex Vines – Director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House