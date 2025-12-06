What message does Putin’s visit to India send?

Talks held on trade as Washington wants New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil.

From limo diplomacy to a ceremonial guard, Vladimir Putin got a red-carpet welcome in India this week.

He was there to talk trade ties and energy supply with Narendra Modi – and make a statement that his country is far from a global pariah.

But as New Delhi tries to walk a tightrope between Moscow and Washington, what is at stake and who stands to benefit the most?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Brahma Chellaney – Professor of strategic studies at the Center for Policy Research

Thomas Pickering – Former diplomat and US ambassador to India and Russia

Aleksei Zakharov – Fellow at Observer Research Foundation focusing on Russia’s foreign policy towards South Asia and its relations with India