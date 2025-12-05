What are the implications of Trump’s Somali ‘garbage’ comments?

Critics say remarks cross a line in public debate.

Surrounded by his cabinet, US President Donald Trump described Somalis living in the United States as “garbage”.

The comments have been widely condemned, but not by his supporters.

What are the implications, not just in the US but elsewhere?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Samakab Hussein – Somali American and Minnesota State House representative

Joi Chaney – Lawyer and Democratic political strategist

Eric Ham – Political analyst and former US congressional staffer