What is at stake in French presidential visit to China?
Talks to include trade imbalances and China’s support for Russia.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron visits China for a three-day state visit at a tricky time in their relations.
Trade and the Ukraine war are under discussion, with big differences between the two countries.
What are the divisions, and what is at stake?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Andy Mok – Senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing
Remi Bourgeot – Associate fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs in Paris
Ben Aris – Founder and editor in chief of bne IntelliNews
Published On 4 Dec 2025