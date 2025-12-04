What is at stake in French presidential visit to China?

Talks to include trade imbalances and China’s support for Russia.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron visits China for a three-day state visit at a tricky time in their relations.

Trade and the Ukraine war are under discussion, with big differences between the two countries.

What are the divisions, and what is at stake?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Andy Mok – Senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing

Remi Bourgeot – Associate fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs in Paris

Ben Aris – Founder and editor in chief of bne IntelliNews