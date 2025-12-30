Will China use force against Taiwan?

Beijing has carried out its biggest-ever military drills off the self-governed island.

China has launched more rockets as it continues its huge live-fire exercises off Taiwan.

The drills, which Beijing named “Justice Mission 2025”, are widely seen as a show of force as China seeks to assert its claim that Taiwan is part of its sovereign territory.

The military manoeuvres come on the heels of an $11bn arms deal between the United States and Taiwan. Although the US was not mentioned, Beijing called the exercises a “stern warning” to “external forces”.

Can these tensions be contained?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Shaun Rein – founder and managing director of the China Market Research Group

Chen Shen Yen – research fellow at the Institute of International Relations

Ja Lan Chong – associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore