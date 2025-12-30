Will China use force against Taiwan?
Beijing has carried out its biggest-ever military drills off the self-governed island.
China has launched more rockets as it continues its huge live-fire exercises off Taiwan.
The drills, which Beijing named “Justice Mission 2025”, are widely seen as a show of force as China seeks to assert its claim that Taiwan is part of its sovereign territory.
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
- list 1 of 3Eurostar suspends all Europe trains over power issue during holiday travel
- list 2 of 3US issues Iran-Venezuela sanctions over alleged drone trade
- list 3 of 3How has Trump’s second term transformed the US Justice Department in 2025?
The military manoeuvres come on the heels of an $11bn arms deal between the United States and Taiwan. Although the US was not mentioned, Beijing called the exercises a “stern warning” to “external forces”.
Can these tensions be contained?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Shaun Rein – founder and managing director of the China Market Research Group
Chen Shen Yen – research fellow at the Institute of International Relations
Ja Lan Chong – associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore