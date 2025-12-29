How will Israel’s recognition of Somaliland impact the Middle East?

A diplomatic breakthrough after more than 30 years of international isolation, following its break-up from Somalia.

But Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state is drawing widespread condemnation.

Somaliland is strategically located near the Bab al Mandeb, through which a third of the world’s shipping crosses into the Red sea.

That makes it vital for maritime security and intelligence operations in a volatile region.

Will more countries follow Israel and recognise Somaliland?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests: Adam Matan, Independent Horn of Africa Consultant.

Alon Pinkas, Former Ambassador and Consul General of Israel in New York.

Xavier Abu Eid, Political Scientist specialising in Palestine and Israel.