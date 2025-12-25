What are the consequences of Israel’s expanding illegal settlements?

Israel is escalating the confiscation of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

Israel has carried out the biggest land grab in the occupied West Bank since the signing of the Oslo Accords more than three decades ago.

Its right-wing government has accelerated the confiscation of Palestinian land to build new settlements, which are illegal under international law.

At the same time, Israeli settler attacks are increasing and intensifying.

For many Palestinians, this means all hopes of peace are dashed and, with them, the prospects of an independent state.

So what are Israel’s plans in the West Bank? And what are the implications of its policies?

Presenter:

Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid – political analyst and former adviser to the PLO negotiation team

Daniel Levy – president of the US/Middle East Project and a former Israeli negotiator

Yariv Oppenheimer – Israeli human rights activist and board member of the Peace Now advocacy group