Is peace in Sudan possible?
Khartoum proposes plan to end the conflict, but the UN warns violence is worsening.
As 2025 comes to an end, there is still no sign of peace in Sudan.
The conflict between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began more than two and a half years ago and has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
This week, the prime minister presented a peace plan to the United Nations Security Council. It would see the RSF give up its weapons and the territory it controls.
The RSF says the plan is “closer to fantasy than to politics”.
Where does this leave Sudan’s future?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Ahmad Ibrahim – independent Sudan analyst
Cameron Hudson – former director of African affairs at the United States National Security Council
Khalid Medani – chairperson of the African studies programme at Canada’s McGill University