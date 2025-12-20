Why has signing the EU-Mercosur deal been delayed?

Sealing of deal postponed despite decades of preparation.

European farmers are protesting against the EU-Mercosur deal.

That is as signing has been postponed until January, due to disagreements in Europe.

The European-South American deal, planned for more than 25 years, would create the world’s largest free-trade zone.

So, why is there division?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief at BrusselsReport.eu

Ciaran Mullooly – Member of the European Parliament for the Independent Ireland group

Gustavo Ribeiro – Founder and editor-in-chief of the Brazilian Report online newspaper