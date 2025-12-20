Why has signing the EU-Mercosur deal been delayed?
Sealing of deal postponed despite decades of preparation.
European farmers are protesting against the EU-Mercosur deal.
That is as signing has been postponed until January, due to disagreements in Europe.
The European-South American deal, planned for more than 25 years, would create the world’s largest free-trade zone.
So, why is there division?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief at BrusselsReport.eu
Ciaran Mullooly – Member of the European Parliament for the Independent Ireland group
Gustavo Ribeiro – Founder and editor-in-chief of the Brazilian Report online newspaper
