Can former colonial powers be held accountable for past atrocities?
Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said Algeria’s experience under French rule highlighted the need for compensation.
African leaders want colonial-era abuses recognised and criminalised.
Algeria says a legal framework would ensure reparations are neither a gift nor a favour.
So, how could former colonial powers be held accountable?
And can the cost of those atrocities be measured?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow in European affairs
Paul Beaver – Former soldier and defence analyst
Peter Nielsen – Former commander of NATO’s Force Integration Unit in Lithuania
Published On 2 Dec 2025