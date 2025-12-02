Can former colonial powers be held accountable for past atrocities?

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said Algeria’s experience under French rule highlighted the need for compensation.

African leaders want colonial-era abuses recognised and criminalised.

Algeria says a legal framework would ensure reparations are neither a gift nor a favour.

So, how could former colonial powers be held accountable?

And can the cost of those atrocities be measured?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow in European affairs

Paul Beaver – Former soldier and defence analyst

Peter Nielsen – Former commander of NATO’s Force Integration Unit in Lithuania