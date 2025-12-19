What will Trump do to protect the Gaza ceasefire deal?
Qatar warns daily Israeli breaches threaten entire agreement put forward by US President Donald Trump.
Daily Israeli breaches of the Gaza ceasefire agreement threaten the entire peace process, says the Qatari prime minister, who helped broker the deal put forward by United States President Donald Trump.
So, what’s gone wrong – and what might the US president do to get it back on track?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Tamer Qarmout – Associate professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project and a former Israeli negotiator
Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut
Published On 19 Dec 2025