Why do 27 states want to change Europe’s human rights convention?

Politicians say ECHR out of date while opponents argue human rights at risk.

Twenty-seven European nations that are signatories to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) want the treaty changed to restrict migration.

Opponents say altering it will weaken fundamental human rights protections in place for years.

So what are the arguments?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Michael O’Flaherty – Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights and former director of the European Union Fundamental Rights Agency

Jennifer Nader – Cofounder of the Compassion in Politics think tank in London

Michael McDowell – Senator in Ireland’s parliament and former deputy prime minister and minister for justice