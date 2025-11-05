Can China and Russia weather challenges posed by the West?

Beijing and Moscow pledge to strengthen their relations after visit by Russian prime minister.

China has been Russia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. Trade between the two countries reached nearly $245bn in 2024, rising 1.9 percent year-on-year.

But commerce between the pair has taken a hit in recent months, following pressure exerted by Donald Trump.

The US president has imposed sanctions and secondary tariffs on Moscow and its business partners in what he says is an attempt to end the war in Ukraine.

Russia and China are now pledging a joint response against what they say are “unilateral sanctions”. Can they succeed?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Richard Weitz – Senior non-resident associate fellow, NATO Defense College

Einar Tangen – Senior fellow, Centre for International Governance Innovation

Andrey Kortunov – Former director general, Russian International Affairs Council