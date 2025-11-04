Can peace return to Sudan after thousands killed in el-Fasher?
The US says the warring parties have agreed to a humanitarian truce
The secretary-general of the United Nations has described the latest wave of atrocities reportedly committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s city of el-Fasher as “a nightmare of violence and a horrifying crisis”.
Thousands of people are believed to have been killed, and many more displaced, after the paramilitary group took over the army headquarters and other key installations in el-Fasher last month.
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
- list 1 of 3Are trade relations between the US and China back on track?
- list 2 of 3What’s driving unrest in Tanzania after president’s landslide re-election?
- list 3 of 3How can the US government shutdown be brought to an end?
The United States says that Sudan’s warring sides have agreed, in principle, to work towards a three-month humanitarian truce.
But with violence spreading to other areas beyond North Darfur, can Washington’s plan succeed?
Presenter:
Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Amgad Fareid – executive director, Fikra for Studies and Development
Mathilde Vu – advocacy manager for Sudan, Norwegian Refugee Council
Susan Page – former assistant of the US special envoy for Sudan