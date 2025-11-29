What next for Ukraine after President Zelenskyy’s top aide quits?
Chief-of-Staff Andriy Yermak resigns after anticorruption raid.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top aide resigned this week amid a growing corruption scandal.
Andriy Yermak had been due to lead key talks with the US on the war with Russia this weekend.
So, what does this mean for Ukraine?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Olena Tregub – Secretary-general of Ukraine’s Independent Anti-Corruption Commission
Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist and political analyst
Donnacha O Beachain – Professor of politics at Dublin City University
Published On 29 Nov 2025