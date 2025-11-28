Could conscription return in Europe?

France announces new military service plans weeks after Germany.

France says it will reintroduce a form of voluntary military service in response to growing tensions with Russia.

The announcement comes weeks after Germany said it plans to assess young people’s suitability for military duty.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced European states to reassess their defence. So, could conscription return?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow in European affairs

Paul Beaver – Former soldier and defence analyst

Peter Nielsen – Former commander of NATO’s Force Integration Unit in Lithuania