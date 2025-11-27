What was behind the coup in Guinea-Bissau days after the election?
Military takeover follows others in the region in recent years.
The military has seized power in Guinea-Bissau, a day before Sunday’s presidential election results were due to be announced.
The African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS have condemned the coup.
Why has it happened and what are the implications?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Kabir Adamu – Managing director of Beacon Security and Intelligence
Bram Posthumus – Political and economic analyst specialising in West Africa and the Sahel region
Ovigwe Eguegu – Peace and security policy analyst at the consultancy Development Reimagined
Published On 27 Nov 2025