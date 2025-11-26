Can the US get all sides to end the Russia-Ukraine war?
There is little sign of peace in Ukraine, but transatlantic diplomatic efforts to end the war are intensifying.
Ukraine and its European allies are vying with Russia to sway United States President Donald Trump in forging a deal.
Can one be reached – or will the war go on?
Presenter:
Imran Khan
Guests:
Chris Weafer – chief executive officer at Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and the Eurasia region
Anatol Lieven – director of the Eurasia Programme at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft
Michael Bociurkiw – senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center
Published On 26 Nov 2025