What are the risks of Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions escalating?
More attacks in both countries despite peace efforts.
Pakistan has been accused of launching air strikes that killed civilians in Afghanistan, a day after three Pakistani security personnel were killed in a bombing.
Recent peace efforts and a temporary ceasefire have failed.
What’s driving the violence – and what are the risks?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Obaidullah Baheer – Adjunct lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan
Sahar Khan – Security analyst focusing on South Asia
Hameed Hakimi – Associate fellow in the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House
Published On 25 Nov 2025