What are the implications of Israel’s latest attack on Hezbollah?
Haytham Ali Tabatabai is Hezbollah’s most senior figure to be killed since a ceasefire began in November 2024.
An Israeli air strike on Beirut has killed Haytham Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah’s chief of staff.
Tabatabai was the highest-level Hezbollah official targeted by Israel since a ceasefire came into force a year ago between the armed group and Israel’s military.
There have been frequent Israeli breaches of the agreement, but observers say the latest attack is a major escalation.
So why is this strike coming now – and what are the implications?
Presenter:
Imran Khan
Guests:
Joe Macaron – Geopolitical analyst specialising in US strategy in the Middle East
Nadim Houry – Executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative
Alon Pinkas – Former Israeli ambassador and consul general of Israel in New York