Was South Africa’s G20 summit a success, despite a US boycott?
The hosts hailed the gathering, but others warned about the G20’s future.
Africa’s first-ever Group of 20 (G20) summit – and the first boycotted by a prominent member – has wrapped up.
Host South Africa hailed it as a success, as a declaration was agreed covering a wide range of issues.
But what’s next for the G20?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Thembisa Fakude – Director of Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) in Johannesburg
Richard Weitz – Senior non-resident associate fellow at the NATO Defense College in Washington, DC
Omar Ashour – Professor of strategic studies and international security at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
Published On 23 Nov 2025