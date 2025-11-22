Is the global public tuning out the climate change debate?
Divisions mark the last days of the UN climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belem.
Division marked the COP30 climate summit in Brazil as countries struggled to reach a consensus on several sticking points, including a push to phase out fossil fuels.
As the world seeks to address the climate crisis, experts say scientists, politicians, media and business all have a role to play in keeping the public engaged.
But are they succeeding?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Professor John Sweeney – Contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Nobel Peace Prize-winning assessment report
Professor Allam Ahmed – Leading scholar in sustainable development and the knowledge economy
Michael Shank – Climate communication expert and former director of media strategy at Climate Nexus