Is the US negotiating away Ukraine’s future while favouring Russia?
Trump administration plan demands concessions from Kyiv, including surrendering the Donbas region.
Behind closed doors in Washington, DC, a controversial plan is taking shape that demands some painful concessions from Kyiv, including surrendering the Donbas region and slashing its military.
Is this a pragmatic path to end the bloodshed – or a dangerous capitulation that rewards Russian aggression?
Can peace be achieved without Ukraine at the negotiating table? And what does this mean for European security and the US’s global credibility?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Alexander Bratersky – Political analyst and independent journalist
Samir Puri – Director of the Global Governance and Security Centre at Chatham House
Donald Jensen – Former US diplomat in Moscow and former US staffer on US-Soviet arms control negotiations