Is the US negotiating away Ukraine’s future while favouring Russia?

Behind closed doors in Washington, DC, a controversial plan is taking shape that demands some painful concessions from Kyiv, including surrendering the Donbas region and slashing its military.

Is this a pragmatic path to end the bloodshed – or a dangerous capitulation that rewards Russian aggression?

Can peace be achieved without Ukraine at the negotiating table? And what does this mean for European security and the US’s global credibility?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Alexander Bratersky – Political analyst and independent journalist

Samir Puri – Director of the Global Governance and Security Centre at Chatham House

Donald Jensen – Former US diplomat in Moscow and former US staffer on US-Soviet arms control negotiations