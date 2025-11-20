What are the consequences of an escalating global arms race?
Annual military spending is rising globally at its steepest level since the Cold War.
And after a break of more than 30 years, the United States says it might restart testing nuclear weapons.
So if the global arms race is back on, who’s winning, how is war changing, and what’s the true cost of escalation?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Michael Boyle – Professor of political science at Rutgers University–Camden
Elijah Magnier – Senior political risk analyst and a regional military expert
Fabrice Pothier – Former head of policy planning at NATO and a senior defence and strategy analyst
