Why has number of people facing hunger doubled since 2019?
The World Food Programme is warning that 318 million people will face critical levels of hunger next year. The United Nations agency says that is double the number from 2019.
What is behind this worsening crisis that is putting so many people in danger?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Jean-Martin Bauer – director of food security and nutrition analysis at the World Food Programme
Shahin Ashraf – head of global advocacy at Islamic Relief Worldwide
Manenji Mangundu – Oxfam’s country director in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Published On 19 Nov 2025