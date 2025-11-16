What will be the fallout from Ukraine’s worsening corruption scandal?

Several ministers have resigned in the wake of a $100m corruption investigation.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is facing what could be the biggest challenge to his government since the Russian invasion.

He came to power in 2019, promising to tackle state corruption. But he’s found himself this week, uncomfortably close to a $100m corruption scandal.

A group of officials, government ministers and businessmen are accused of arranging kickbacks using the state nuclear energy firm. One of them is the co-owner of the television production company founded by Zelenskyy.

So, in a country at war, how will this scandal affect morale? And how is it being received by donors in the EU and elsewhere?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Olena Tregub – Secretary-general of Ukraine’s Independent Defence Anti-Corruption Commission

Ben Aris – Political and security analyst for Eastern Europe; chief of Intellinews and a former Moscow bureau chief for The Daily Telegraph