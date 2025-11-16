Are Israeli-backed human trafficking networks forcing people out of Gaza?

Rights activists warn of possible ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

“A journey of suffering”. That’s how a Palestinian man described his transfer from Gaza, through Israel and Kenya, to South Africa.

A journey so desperate that Palestinians paid thousands of dollars to leave their homes without knowing where they were going.

A journey forced by more than two years of Israel’s genocide.

In February, Israel and the United States proposed forcibly removing Palestinians from Gaza.

But Arab states rejected calls to take them in, and rights groups labelled it ethnic cleansing.

So, do these flights set a precedent for forced transfers – and signal a push towards the mass expulsion of Palestinians?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Imtiaz Sooliman – Founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers, a South African charity

Ori Goldberg – Israeli political commentator

William Schabas – Professor of international law at Middlesex University