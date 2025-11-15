Is global sports betting out of control?
Hundreds of Turkish footballers and referees have been found to hold illegal betting accounts.
The sport betting scandal that took hold of the Turkish Football Federation this week has put a spotlight on an endemic issue.
Hundreds of players and referees have been accused of illegally placing bets.
Authorities are trying to understand the scale and impact of a situation they’re calling a “moral crisis”.
But it’s not just Turkiye, it’s not just football, and it’s not just the lower leagues.
Betting scandals are increasingly hitting major sports leagues around the world.
Fans are being bombarded with sports gambling advertisements, and betting regulations are easing.
So, is sport still about the love of the game, or just the rush of placing a bet?
What impact is gambling having on the pitch, and what can authorities do to keep the game honest?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Ali Emre Dedeoglu – Sports commentator
Tancredi Palmeri – International sports analyst
Jamie Allen – Football journalist and writer