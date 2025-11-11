How will the Syrian president’s visit to the White House impact the region?
United States President Donald Trump held historic talks with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa on Monday.
A year ago, the United States was offering a $10m reward for the arrest of the commander of a Syrian armed group, previously linked to al-Qaeda.
Yet on Monday, President Donald Trump hosted him at the White House.
As Syria’s leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa has positioned his country as a regional player – formally joining the global coalition against ISIL (ISIS).
Trump has also suggested he wants al-Sharaa to join the Abraham Accords.
However, the Israeli military is carrying out air strikes on Syria.
So, how might the new US-Syria relationship reshape power dynamics in the Middle East?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Haid Haid — Senior non-resident fellow at Arab Reform Initiative
Robert Ford — Former US ambassador to Syria
Rob Geist Pinfold — Lecturer in International Security at King’s College London